Aiken Youth Polo girls recognized for national championship

On a perfectly overcast Sunday at historic Whitney Field in Aiken, the Aiken Youth Polo girls received recognition of their national championship win a week prior.

The young ladies competed in the Girls’ National Interscholastic Championship, which was held in Aiken at New Bridge Polo and Country Club, located at 862 New Bridge Road.

Summer Kneece, Sophie Grant, Robyn Leitner and Reagan Leitner are the four team members who comprised the team. In the final game of the tournament, played on May 22, AYP faced off against Maryland Polo Club and emerged victorious by a score of 17-5. It was AYP's first national championship.

The team was recognized during halftime of the polo game on Sunday, with Aiken County Council member Andrew Siders reading a resolution from the council to honor the girls.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Aiken County Council that County Council recognizes and commends the Aiken Youth Polo for winning the 2021 USPA National Interscholastic Championship," Siders said.

AYP was started in 2016 by Aiken native Tiger Kneece and his wife, Susie. The two of them were also recognized in the resolution, with Siders reading, "be it further resolved that Aiken County Council commends Tiger and Susie Kneece for their hard work and dedication to this program and for enriching the lives of our youth of Aiken County."

Next Sunday, June 6, will be the last polo game of the season to take place at Whitney Field, located at 420 Mead Ave. The game will begin at 3 p.m.