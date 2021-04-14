Aiken woman wins $300K from lottery ticket

Home renovations are on the horizon for an Aiken woman who recently won $300,000 on a lottery ticket.
A news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery says the woman threw the Mega Bucks ticket in the air when she realized she won.
“I was ecstatic,” the winner told the lottery. “My husband had to calm me down.”
The woman told officials she buys tickets once a year, and paid $10 for the ticket.
“I’m doing some home renovations,” the woman told officials.
She bought her ticket at Quick Pantry #103 on York Street. The store received a commission of $3,000 from the sale.