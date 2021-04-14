You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken woman wins $300K from lottery ticket

  • Updated
sc lottery logo

Home renovations are on the horizon for an Aiken woman who recently won $300,000 on a lottery ticket.

A news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery says the woman threw the Mega Bucks ticket in the air when she realized she won.

“I was ecstatic,” the winner told the lottery. “My husband had to calm me down.”

The woman told officials she buys tickets once a year, and paid $10 for the ticket.

“I’m doing some home renovations,” the woman told officials.

She bought her ticket at Quick Pantry #103 on York Street. The store received a commission of $3,000 from the sale.


Tags

Lindsey is the North Augusta reporter at the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2017, and grew up in Hodges, SC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News