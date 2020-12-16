Aiken will have to wait and see for snow this Christmas

Will Aiken have a White Christmas this year?
A weather expert with the National Weather Service in Columbia says it is too soon to tell.
"With nine days until Christmas, it's just a little too far away to tell," said meteorologist Dan Miller. "I'd really rather we get into a seven-day period before we start looking at that possibility."
As of Wednesday, Aiken is not under any sort of winter advisory and is experiencing "cool to normal" winter weather for December in the CSRA, Miller added. This weather formula is currently expected to continue until late next week.
Conditions that would ultimately create the "perfect storm" for snow in Aiken and the CSRA would include a cold air mass from Canada or the arctic region, followed by a development of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico to bring moisture into the cold air.
Snow in Aiken, no matter how cold it has been outside, has been a rare occurrence in recent years.
The most snow the CSRA has had
In January 2014, the CSRA received 1.8 inches of snow after a major ice storm in the area, according to information provided by Miller.
Most recently in January 2018, Aiken had snow flurries for Winter Storm Jayden, which unleashed a massive blizzard on the Midwestern United States.
"In the CSRA, it's been a while since we had snow," Miller confirmed, pointing out the February 2014 ice storm that affected multiple areas in the CSRA as one of the last major winter events Aiken has experienced.
The National Weather Service's 10-day currently calls for temperatures on Christmas Day to range from a low near 29 and a high in the low 50s with a 35% chance of morning rain or snow showers.