Aiken vs. South Aiken postponed due to presumed positive coronavirus case

The city's high school football rivalry between Aiken and South Aiken has been postponed again, this time due to a presumed positive COVID-19 student case.
The health and safety of all student-athletes, families, staff, and fans is our top priority," said Aiken High Principal Dr. Jason Holt in a statement. "In an abundance of caution due to a presumed positive COVID-19 student case, the Aiken High School versus South Aiken High School football game has been rescheduled to Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m."
The game had previously been rescheduled from Friday night to noon Saturday due to the weather, but now it moves to the next-to-last week of the season.
That means each team's planned Oct. 30 non-region game – South Aiken at Silver Bluff and Aiken at Beaufort – will be scrapped.
All previously purchased tickets will still be honored on the rescheduled game date, according to Holt's statement. Fans who would like a refund should email Aiken High athletic director Phillip Blacha at pblacha@acpsd.net by 10 a.m. Saturday.
This is the second football game involving an area school to be postponed.
Strom Thurmond's scheduled season opener against Swansea was also moved from Friday to Oct. 30 after most members of the team were in close contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the entire team and several coaches being quarantined through Saturday. The Rebels had been previously scheduled to face North Augusta on Oct. 30 in non-region play, but that meeting will have to wait another year.
South Aiken has already had two non-region games canceled – Oct. 2 vs. River Bluff and Nov. 6 vs. Lexington – after virus-related schedule changes for both Midlands schools. The T-Breds found a replacement, Northwestern, for the final week of the season.
