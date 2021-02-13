Aiken Virtual Steeplechase taking place again this March

The Aiken Virtual Steeplechase will be returning for an encore.
In a news release issued Friday, the Aiken Steeplechase Association announced its decision to conduct the online event for the second year in row.
The 2021 edition of the Virtual Steeplechase is scheduled for March 20.
That was the date of this year’s Aiken Spring Steeplechase before the Steeplechase Association decided to cancel it because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of COVID-19 also was the reason why the Steeplechase Association called off the Spring Steeplechase in 2020.
“We were disappointed to cancel the event again but feel that the safety of our patrons and community at large is paramount,” said Jessica Miller, event coordinator for the Steeplechase Association, in a prepared statement. “We had a wonderful response to last year’s virtual event. People and local businesses enjoyed participating in the Virtual Steeplechase, and we expect it to be an even bigger event this year.”
The Virtual Steeplechase encourages Spring Steeplechase fans to dress up, decorate stick horses and picnic at home.
By uploading videos and photos to aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com, they also can enter contests in such categories as Best Smile, Most Dapper Bowtie, Best Home Gate (home tailgating setup), Most Creative Spring Hat, Best of Show Stick Horse, Best Turf Course, Drink of the Day and Wore It Best Crazy Pants.
“We hope that our race patrons will participate virtually,” Miller said. “The Virtual Steeplechase is a collaborative way to enjoy the day while practicing social distancing in a positive and fun way.”
Aiken Spring Steeplechase won't be held this year; no decision yet on Aiken Trials or Pacers and Polo
For more information, visit aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com or the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase page on Facebook.
“Like last year, I hope Aiken’s Virtual Steeplechase will bring positivity to our friends and neighbors,” Miller said. “While we are still coping with this pandemic, we want everyone to know that we’re all in this together.”
The Spring Steeplechase is part of the Aiken Triple Crown. The other events in the series – the Aiken Trials and Pacers and Polo – also have been canceled for this year.
The Aiken Trials had been scheduled for March 13, and Pacers and Polo was set for March 27.
In 2020, Pacers and Polo also was called off because of the pandemic.
The Aiken Trials took place last year.
In addition to the Spring Steeplechase, the Steeplechase Association conducts the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, which was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.