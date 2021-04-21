Aiken unveils electric vehicle charging station downtown as part of Earth Day celebration

A local virtual observance of Earth Day is this week, an observation bearing an announcement for the installation of an electric vehicle charging station on Laurens Street in the median near the entrance to The Alley.

The electric vehicle charging station is the first the city has been involved with, John Carman, a member of the Earth Day Aiken Planning Group and the City of Aiken Energy and Environmental Committee, said. He believes there are three others scattered around the city that are on private property.

However this is the first one that’s on city property and that the city has supported the installation of.

“So, as far as I know, that brings the total inside Aiken, in the city limits to four EV charging stations,” he said.

The Energy and Environmental Committee donated the funds to the city to purchase the charging station and to have it installed, Carman said.

Those funds were raised through local sponsor contributions to the local Earth Day festival “each year,” Carman said.

The funds were gathered up from past Earth Days.

“And the committee wanted to make a donation to the city that recognizes and contributes to environmental stewardship and energy conservation,” Carman said. "And the committee decided to purchase an electric vehicle charging station, and then the city selected a location and coordinated the details on the installation there on [the] middle of Laurens Street in the [median] on Laurens Street just about where The Alley intersects Laurens Street.”

The charging station can provide charges to two electric vehicles at the same time, and the charger connections fit most EVs, according to a document Carman sent Aiken Standard staff. Tesla owners will need to use their J1772 adaptor, however.

The two parking spots adjacent to the charging station, one on each side, will be reserved for EVs, with a two-hour limit.

"About four years ago, the Committee proposed to Council the idea of gifting the City with funds to acquire a visible, long-lasting asset to serve as a reminder of our collective environmental stewardship and responsibility,” Ron Dellamora, long-time member of the Energy and Environmental Committee, said in the document. "The E&E Committee decided an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the downtown area would be a positive, visible step forward in promoting longterm energy savings. With the cooperation of City staff and Council, we are pleased to see that gifting come to fruition.”

More information about Earth Day Aiken events are available at earthdayaiken.org.