top story

Aiken tree lighting, Christmas in Hopelands called off for tonight

  • Updated
Aiken celebrates new tree during 31st downtown Tree Lighting ceremony 3 (copy)
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon  talks to children and asks them what they want Santa Claus to bring them for Christmas during the 31st annual downtown Tree Lighting ceremony on Newberry Street in 2019. The 2020 version is cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather.

 Staff photo by Dede Biles

Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night, the City of Aiken has cancelled its downtown tree lighting ceremony.

Also, Christmas in Hopelands will not be open tonight; it will resume Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department tweeted to "keep an eye out for a virtual tree lighting experience later this evening."

This year is the 32nd downtown tree lighting ceremony. The tree, which debuted last year, is approximately 24 feet tall, including the star on top. It is computerized and its 8,000 flashing lights form a variety of patterns, words and images that are synchronized to music.

