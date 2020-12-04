Aiken tree lighting, Christmas in Hopelands called off for tonight

Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night, the City of Aiken has cancelled its downtown tree lighting ceremony.
Also, Christmas in Hopelands will not be open tonight; it will resume Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department tweeted to "keep an eye out for a virtual tree lighting experience later this evening."
This year is the 32nd downtown tree lighting ceremony. The tree, which debuted last year, is approximately 24 feet tall, including the star on top. It is computerized and its 8,000 flashing lights form a variety of patterns, words and images that are synchronized to music.