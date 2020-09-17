Aiken tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-20

An Aiken tow truck driver was involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning on Interstate 20 East in McDuffie County, Georgia.
Eugene Jennings Willis III, 31, was attempting to load a vehicle on the south shoulder of the roadway by mile marker 177 around 5:45 a.m. when a vehicle crossed the fog line and struck Willis, according to Lt. Stephanie Stallings with the Georgia State Patrol.
The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and there is no information on the hit and-run vehicle at this time, Stallings said.
The investigation is ongoing by troopers of Post 25-Grovetown and members of Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team E.
Willis, also known as Jason, worked at Wayne’s Automotive and Towing Center in Aiken.
Social media comments came pouring in on Thursday in memory of Willis.
A post in memory of Willis had over 300 comments, with many sending prayers and love to the family.
One comment read, "What an amazing man is was. He was a super hard worker. He will be missed dearly. Prayers for his family and yours."
Another said, "I'm heartbroken to hear this news! keeping all of y'all in my thoughts. can't believe this happened. he didn't deserve this."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-jason-willis.