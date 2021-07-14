Aiken teens beautify health care facility by planting herbs

Several students from Second Baptist Church’s Teen After School Center recently beautified the outdoor gazebo area at PruettHealth in Aiken.

They replanted raised beds there with a variety of herbs.

Cold Creek Nurseries donated the herbs and a bag of soil.

The students were participating in a program to assess their strengths.

As part of that program, they planned and carried out the project at PruettHealth, which is a long-term health care facility on Laurens Street.

The activity provided students the opportunity to use some of their strengths that their assessments revealed, said Christopher Emanuel, director of the Teen After School Center.

Members of the Rotary Club of Aiken’s Mentoring Committee and Michaela Berley of Cold Creek assisted the students.

“They didn’t just haphazardly go and get plants,” said Teresa Haas, chair of the Mentoring Committee. “Michaela gave them a good education.”

Lushon Hatcher, one of the students, said the project was a way to “give back to the community and serve my elders.”