Aiken synagogue to hold virtual Yom Kippur services

Members of the Adath Yeshurun congregation in Aiken will be celebrating Yom Kippur a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is the most solemn Jewish holiday and begins at sundown on Sunday this year and ends the following evening. It is typically celebrated with services at the synagogue. While there will still be services this year, they will be conducted online via Zoom, an online video chat service.
Yom Kippur concludes the 10 days of penitence that began with Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish New Year. During these 10 days, and particularly on Yom Kippur, Jews seek forgiveness from those they may have wronged during the previous year and seek God's forgiveness for sins they committed against him.
Those who have properly repented of their sins will be granted a good year.
For those who would prefer to experience the services in person while still being socially distanced, First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, at 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W., is letting the congregation use its fellowship hall as the synagogue could only accommodate less than 30 people. There will be a TV streaming the Zoom service and masks will be required.
Bill Schuster, the president of the Adath Yeshurun congregation, said he is extremely grateful that the church has opened its doors and also is having its janitorial staff wiping everything down between services.
There are several services that will be held Monday. There is a morning service at 10:30 a.m., a Yizkor service of prayer at 11:30 a.m., an afternoon teaching session at 3 p.m., an afternoon service at 5 p.m. and a concluding service at 6 p.m.
The Adath Yeshurun congregation, which is preparing for its centennial celebration next year, is lay-led and does not have a regular rabbi. On the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, a rabbinical student from Jewish Theological Seminary in New York is assigned to come to Aiken and lead the services.
Second-year rabbinical student Arielle Stein is this year's leader. When the pandemic started, Stein was completing the seminary's curriculum where students spend a term in the Holy Land in Israel.
As a result, Stein could not return to New York and will be leading the Yom Kippur services from Israel. She led the Rosh Hashanah services in the same way. While there is a seven-hour time difference, Schuster said Stein has readily taken on the challenge.
“It was extremely important to provide the congregation with the opportunity for worship at this holiest time of year. Technology provided the means and while different from the previous norm, the essence of the holiday’s spirituality was enabled while keeping everyone safe. We are truly blessed," Schuster said.