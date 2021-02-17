Aiken Symphony Orchestra to hold online auction fundraiser

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra will hold its first online auction fundraiser.
Participants will have an opportunity to bid on many items including vacations, dining opportunities, parties with friends, event tickets and more. Bidding information will be available online at aikensymphonyorchestra.com, and the the auction will be open through 9 p.m. Feb. 28.
“There are over 30 items to choose from, including fabulous trips, fun parties for you and your friends, and great stuff,” said Dr. Holly Woltz, chairperson of the ASO fundraising committee.
Items for auction include wine and liquor baskets, Branford Marsalis tickets, a long weekend at the Old Edwards Inn and Spa, a Pedego Bike Tour and a week at Edisto Beach, John’s Island or the Mountain Club in Cashiers, N.C.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the Aiken Symphony Orchestra's normal season, but it has still presented a limited chamber series and a Christmas program that was livestreamed to online patrons and Aiken County school children.
Funds raised through the auction will benefit Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Auction winners will be notified by phone on Monday, March 1.