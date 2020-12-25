Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22-31. This article is No. 7: Aiken County's emergency services in crisis.
The crisis in the Aiken County emergency medical services department became so severe in 2020 that it attracted the attention of prominent politicians even though they had the novel coronavirus pandemic to worry about.
In a letter dated June 15, Nikki Setzler, who later would decide to step down as South Carolina’s Senate Majority leader following eight years of service, urged Aiken County Council to deal with staffing shortfalls at local EMS stations and delays in ambulance response times “as soon as possible.”
Setzler, a Democrat who is a Lexington County resident, also wrote about a situation in which it took a patient in rural Aiken County seeking EMS assistance two hours to be transported to a hospital.
Then in July, Setzler attended a meeting of County Council’s Public Safety and Judiciary Committee to voice his concerns, saying they represented “a life and death problem” that was growing worse.
Joining him was S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who encouraged County Council’s members to “really dig in and listen to” EMS employees about their challenges.
He said that low pay in comparison to what EMS employees in other counties and those working for private ambulance services were receiving wasn’t the only issue.
During a work session for all County Council members that followed the committee meeting, County Administrator Clay Killian and County Human Resources Director Eileen Twomey presented a four-phase plan to upgrade emergency medical services. It focused on raising pay above the increases that County Council previously had approved.
Killian also recommended additional initiatives.
In August, County Council unanimously passed a resolution that included more upward salary adjustments along with a commitment to do the following:
• Increase marketing and outreach for the recruitment of new personnel, both full-time and part-time.
• Continue to work with training institutions to increase the number of personnel in training and to shorten the time frame, when feasible, to get individuals qualified quickly.
• Purchase an automatic vehicle locator system to more efficiently place EMS units and to aid the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center in determining the closest unit to a call.
• Solicit and recruit additional qualified private services to augment the county’s existing EMS until full staffing can be attained.
In October, after too many positions still remained unfilled, County Council authorized Killian and his staff to “pay what the market demands” to find workers, the panel’s chairman, Gary Bunker, told the Aiken Standard.
The number of vacancies was 19 at that point.
By the time County Council met Nov. 10, the total had dropped to 10, and Killian reported to the Judicial and Public Safety earlier this month that the number had decreased to eight in a department that has a budget for 77 positions.
During recent months, according to Killian, the number of status zero situations, during which no ambulances are available to respond to a call, also has declined significantly.
