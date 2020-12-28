Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 3: The 2020 presidential election.

Within weeks, Joe Biden will be sworn into office and will return to the White House, this time as president.

His January inauguration will cap a combative election seen by many as the most consequential of a lifetime as well as a referendum on the sitting president, Donald Trump.

Though Aiken County – a perpetual GOP stronghold – was no campaign crossroads, several presidential candidates swung through and made their pitch to local voters. Trump did not; Biden often sent surrogates.

Visitors included Sens. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent; Pete Buttigieg, who Biden has tapped to be his transportation secretary; and Kamala Harris of California, now the vice president-elect.

One held a rally at USC Aiken, another at Aiken High School. There was an event near Pot Smoker BBQ along Silver Bluff Road, an assembly off Jefferson Davis Highway, and a town hall at Maude Edenfield Park.

“This is our moment in American history,” Warren told an overflow crowd at the university. “It comes to us … to get organized, to build a grassroots movement, to persist and to build the country of our best values.”

In the Democratic primary, Aiken County voters preferred Biden. On Nov. 3, though, Aiken County voters overwhelmingly preferred Trump.

The voting process throughout the county was relatively smooth (there were long waits at Breezy Hill in Graniteville, among other hiccups) despite hurdles presented by the pandemic and a crush of absentee ballots.

“Red all the way,” said Lisa Staton, clad in her party’s ruby, after voting at the Columbus Club on Aiken’s Southside. Jim Staton, standing next to her, said Trump was the right choice because he “backs the ideals we so need in this country.”

But a win in Aiken County – a win in South Carolina, too – was not enough for the president to lock in reelection.

Biden's victory, arguably made possible by a Palmetto State springboard, has for weeks been clear. No evidence of widespread voter fraud or malicious interference has emerged; the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the Nov. 3 election as the "most secure in American history."

___

Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020

• Dec. 22 — No. 10: A tumultuous year for education

• Dec. 23 — No. 9: Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USCA

• Dec. 24 — No. 8: NAHS girls are repeat basketball champs

• Dec. 25 — No. 7: Emergency services in Aiken County

• Dec. 26 — No. 6: Economic development in Aiken

• Dec. 27 — No. 5: Historic SRS plutonium deal

• Dec. 28 — No. 4: Violent crime across Aiken County

• Dec. 29 — No. 3: The 2020 presidential election

• Dec. 30 — No. 2

• Dec. 31 — No. 1