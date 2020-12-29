Aiken Standard's top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 2: Race and reform movement sparks nationally and in Aiken

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 2: Race and the social justice movement.
Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd were three everyday citizens who became household names this year because of their deaths. All three were Black Americans who were killed by police officers or by neighbors, and their deaths, as well as others, sparked a racial reckoning all across the country and here in Aiken County.
Racial justice marches and demonstrations were held in both Aiken and North Augusta. USC Aiken baseball coach Kenny Thomas also made headlines after commenting on a Black Lives Matter issue.
On June 6, several hundred people weathered the summer heat and gathered in front of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken, lining Whiskey Road with racial justice signs and speaking about police brutality.
“If we can make change here, we can make change anywhere,” said Makenzie Johnson at the time, one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement.
The Aiken group held multiple downtown marches over the summer, including one led by children.
Several of Aiken's elected officials and community members addressed those tragedies during the City of Aiken’s event at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.
Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP, spoke at the event and offered specific recommendations for effecting change locally to prevent injustice.
One was to require every law enforcement agency in Aiken County to have a citizens review board with subpoena power. Another was to take “a hard look” at local law enforcement’s use-of-force policies.
In addition, “let’s ban the boxes for employment applications in the city and the state,” White said. “Statistics show that African Americans have an exponentially harder time in applying for and winning a job offer and position, and it’s even more the case if you have a unique name,” he continued. “And you dig yourself even deeper in the hole when you have to mark a box that says, ‘I’ve been a felon.’ Let’s take that box away.”
In July, Aiken City Council unanimously approved a “ban the box” resolution. The Aiken Standard reported in October that the city of North Augusta also was going to “ban the box.”
In North Augusta, a Black Lives Matter-related march heavily focused on the Meriwether Monument, an obelisk that earlier this year was called a “racist symbol” in an opinion from the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.
The dialogue around race and reform expanded to discussion about buildings, statues and military bases named for Confederate figures. There were calls to rename Strom Thurmond High School, and there were reports that Army leadership was open to changing the names of military bases – including Fort Gordon.
The Meriwether Monument in downtown North Augusta memorializes the single white man – Thomas McKie Meriwether – who died during the 1876 Hamburg Massacre. Seven Black men were also killed during the event, but aren’t memorialized on the monument, which references Meriwether as the “young hero” of the massacre, and mentions the “supremacy” of the ideals of Anglo-Saxon civilization.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life marched up Georgia Avenue, culminating at the monument, to protest police brutality and the monument.
“Everything went well today,” said Brandy Mitchell of the event. Mitchell is one of the organizers of Unify: North Augusta. "We had a very peaceful protest. As you can see, ain’t nothing but love and harmony out here. I believe that North Augusta was able to voice themselves, and we really had just a very nice, strong show of unity out here. We had Black, white, Puerto Rican, Asian – just about everybody that you could think of out here today to stand up for racial inequality in America, so it was fantastic.”
Unify: North Augusta held additional events at the monument, protesting and praying.
In June, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., weighed in on both the calls to rename things currently named after the late Sen. Strom Thurmond, as well as the Meriwether Monument.
Graham said he isn’t in favor of renaming buildings named after Thurmond.
On the Meriwether Monument, Graham said it does seem the monument should come down.
“So that’s an example of a symbol that, basically, I don’t see how it fits in; I don’t see why we want to memorialize that event in 2020,” Graham said.
Later he mentioned that since the monument went up lawfully, it should be removed lawfully.
USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas received backlash for comments he made on social media regarding Black Lives Matter.
Thomas wrote a comment on a photo of a Black Lives Matter sticker on a Clemson University football helmet.
He used the word “shameful” regarding the sticker.
Thomas' full comment read, "It is 100% shameful. I promise you will never see anything like this on my field. I support the Blue and am not ashamed to say it."
USCA Chancellor Sandra Jordan met with students and the community who were angered regarding the comments, and a rally supporting Thomas was scheduled but was canceled days before it was to take place.
