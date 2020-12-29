Aiken Standard's top 10 local photos of 2020

From a child-led Black Lives Matter march to therapy dogs visiting long-term care facility residents in a socially distant manner – the Aiken Standard's photographers captured local moments all year long.
We've selected 10 of our favorite local photos from 2020 to share with our readers.
Included in our roundup of top local photos are scenes from the Carolina Dragway, which hosted the Southeast Gassers Association competition this year; a snapshot of The Flash during a drive-thru Halloween event; and a patriotic view from the Aiken Polo Club, which still managed to enjoy the polo season outdoors.
Many more moments are included. We hope our readers appreciate the sights and scenes Aiken Standard reporters documented all year round.
----
1. Canine visit: Augusta resident Kathryn Whittle, hauling therapy dog Tootsie, visits the NHC nursing home in North Augusta Wednesday, with resident Cedric Hatfield and activities assistant Alyson Craven on hand behind a screen. Photo by Bill Bengtson.
2. Fruitful start: Wagener residents Pam and John Logan ponder the possibilities, visiting the Titan Farms market on US 1, near Aiken Regional Airport, in May. It was the market's first day of business for the 2020 season. Photo by Bill Bengtson.
3. Young voices: Jaden and Brendon Johnson show off their march signs with Cameron and Caiden Bryant during the child-led march through downtown Aiken for racial justice in June. Photo by Matthew Enfinger.
4. Ready to roll? The final touches go into place before a race Oct. 18 at Carolina Dragway, amid six hours of Southeast Gassers Association competition. Photo by Bill Bengtson.
5. 20 years later: Judy Carpenter holds the senior photo of her daughter, Jessica Carpenter, in a memorial garden built behind Judy's place of work in August. The photo was taken the summer before Jessica would have started her senior year at Aiken High School in 2000. The photo remains framed and displayed at Judy's home in Aiken. Photo by Matthew Enfinger.
6. Sunny scene: A patron enjoys the perfect weather and the equestrian festivities during the Aiken Trails held in March. Photo by Colin Demarest.
7. Patriotic polo: Andrew Siders performs the national anthem to help start the Sunday afternoon festivities on Whitney Field, including the title game of the U.S. Polo Association Constitution Cup, with the title going to Winship's Warriors in a 10.5-3 win over Peach Tree/Soleada in June. Photo by Bill Bengtson.
8. Honk and wave Halloween: Even The Flash has got to take a break sometimes. Declan Fanning is ready for some candy Oct. 30 during North Augusta's Drive-Boo Trick or Treat. Photo by Lindsey Hodges.
9. Mask opposition: An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer prepares to remove a Aiken resident who shouted at Aiken City Council members in July during discussion of creating a mandatory mask ordinance. Photo by Shiann Sivell.
10. Never forget: Eric Ramey, a firefighter with the Montmorenci Fire Department, carries the U.S. flag while walking in honor of those who died during the 9/11 attacks in September. Photo by Matthew Enfinger.