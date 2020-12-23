Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 9: Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken a springboard for innovation

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 9: The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken.
The past 12 months have been momentous for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, an in-the-works facility that will make tangible a partnership between the Savannah River National Laboratory and USC Aiken, among other players.
Most notably, the university and the Department of Energy in late September unveiled an intricate model of the facility, which has been billed as an economic-development anchor and a springboard – alongside the prospective DreamPort cybersecurity complex, a S.C. National Guard priority – for a regional innovation district.
A slate of community leaders, state and federal elected officials, and Energy Department executives were on hand for the outdoor ceremony this fall.
The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, previous renderings and other plans show, would cover tens of thousands of square feet at USCA, and would feature labs, office spaces, break rooms and, as the name suggests, areas in which to collaborate.
Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar has described the AMC – years in the making, it should be noted – as an accelerator and a talent magnet.
Similarly, a recent Aiken Municipal Development Commission recommendation listed the facility as one of several steps toward igniting an “innovation ecosystem” in Aiken. That recommendation is now before City Council.
“We want to make certain we make a bigger impact in the local community in terms of spin outs and new companies based on tech, whether broader tech or energy-related,” Dabbar told the Aiken Standard in an interview earlier this year. “That would be a victory, and that’s certainly a big focus of this collaboration.”
The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, it has been said, belongs at USCA because of its proximity to Fort Gordon, home to the U.S. Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence. Dabbar described it as a “cluster of expertise that I think will probably drive people to want to come here, study at Aiken on this topic, do startups around this topic right here.”
Progress on the AMC could take off next year; planning documents, a request for information, as they're formally known, were issued by the Energy Department months ago.
