Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 8: North Augusta girls' basketball continues historic streak with fourth title

Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies late. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.