Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 8: North Augusta girls' basketball continues historic streak with fourth title

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22-31. This article is No. 8: NAHS girls are repeat basketball champs.
The North Augusta High girls basketball team made history in 2017 when it clinched its first state championship.
Four years later, it's got four. The team defeated South Pointe on March 7 by a 13-point margin to bring home its fourth-in-a-row state championship.
The Yellow Jackets recovered from a tied score of 45 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“We wanted it. You’ve got to push. They wanted it, too,” said then-senior J’mani Ingram, now at Winthrop. “We we just knew it was a competition, so we had to keep going.”
The 70-57 victory made the team the seventh program in state history to reach a fourth consecutive state title.
"We didn't get down on ourselves," said then-senior guard Tyliah Burns following the game. "We knew that we worked hard for this so we're in better shape. We went out there and did what we did and played North Augusta basketball."
Burns, who scored all five of the team’s 3-pointers during the game, is now at Winston-Salem State.
The team celebrated the win during a March 13 gathering at the school – days before schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic – surrounded by music from the band and most of the student body.
"I hope they don't ever get tired of it," said head coach Al Young, referring to the gathering. "I thought it was a fun time for them, and they got a chance to celebrate a little bit, and ... we certainly appreciate the principal and the school doing that for us, recognizing us, and I think that's some pretty special stuff, especially now that we've done that four times. That's pretty neat."
The 2020 seniors left the school with four championship rings on their fingers.
Following the game, Young praised the work the seniors did to get the title.
"That's kind of what we expect from our seniors, and I just hope that the underclassmen saw what they did and they'll be ready to step up next year," he said. "We expect that from our seniors, and they didn't fail us. They stepped up on the biggest stage of their career so far, they reacted, and certainly they were able to bring the championship home for us."
___
Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020
• Dec. 22 — No. 10: A tumultuous year for education
• Dec. 23 — No. 9: Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USCA
• Dec. 24 — No. 8: NAHS girls are repeat basketball champs
• Dec. 25 — No. 7
• Dec. 26 — No. 6
• Dec. 27 — No. 5
• Dec. 28 — No. 4
• Dec. 29 — No. 3
• Dec. 30 — No. 2
• Dec. 31 — No. 1