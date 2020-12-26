Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 6: The city of Aiken and economic development

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 6: The City of Aiken and economic development.

There was a lot on the city’s plate in 2020, coronavirus aside.

Among the most high-profile items: economic development and influential projects, some private, some public, some a mix and some now finished, like the Dougherty Road intersection.

There's the multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the Hotel Aiken, on the prominent downtown corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue. And there's the grand rework of the Aiken Mall, off bustling Whiskey Road.

For years, both endeavors have devoured public interest and garnered countless inches and minutes in newspapers and on television. And for years, both projects have stumbled forward with few signs of major progress – a frustration for many.

“Am I getting impatient? I would love to see it done,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said in December of the Aiken Mall. “But I think there are some things out of (developer) Southeastern’s control and the city’s control, and they (Southeastern) are working through that.”

Work on the Hotel Aiken is in limbo, the ownership explained in lengthy statements, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were approximately four weeks from submitting for a permit before the governor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19,” Historic Hospitality LLC and the Shah family said in August. They continued: “We have been clear in our communications with the city that we are experiencing delay at this juncture due to COVID-19, which has had a devastating impact on the economy in general, and especially the hospitality industry.”

There’s also the city’s new headquarters. By summer 2022, what was once the Regions Bank building along Chesterfield Street should be a state-of-the-art city hall. As of late November, the project was on budget and on schedule.

“The good news is it’s moving along well,” Mark Chostner, the project manager, recently told City Council members. City Council authorized the purchase of the property in 2019.

And there’s the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s future home near the Aiken bypass on the eastern side of the city. The city earlier this year approved providing the association $1 million for its move and expansion. The concept plan – featuring a triangular track, stables, a viewing berm, and scattered bar, cook, physician and jockey tents – was approved over the summer; site prep kicked off in the first few months of 2020.

The relocation was first teased in 2019. Thousands of people attend the Aiken steeplechase events in spring and fall every year.

___