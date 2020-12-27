Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 4: In year marked by violence, Aiken County sees rise in homicides in 2020

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22 through Dec. 31. This article is No. 4: A year of violent crime across Aiken County.
Among the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Aiken County faced a string of violent crimes throughout 2020, several of which led to the deaths of victims.
As of Dec. 27, Aiken County recorded a total of 26 homicide victims in 2020, according to data provided by the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
This year's number of victims spiked in comparison to the last two years' records. In 2019, Aiken County reported 15 homicide victims and in 2018, there were 18 homicide victims.
Of the 26 homicide deaths this year, 20 of them involved gun violence.
On Feb. 4, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene of what would be the year's first homicide.
At the intersection of Talatha Church Road and Gunter Road, deputies found USC Aiken student Jeremiah Duncan deceased in his vehicle. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head. His murder remains unsolved.
The number of homicide victims reached 11 in June when a string of drive-by shootings led to the deaths of 30-year-old Devin Williams and 25-year-old Brandon Odom.
The shootings led the Aiken County community to rally against violence on June 11 in the parking lot of the shuttered Save-A-Lot discount grocery store on Aiken’s Northside. The dialogue called for an end to violence in the area.
“We’re killing each other,” one attendee said, “faster than COVID-19.”
Sadly, violent crimes continued.
From the date of the rally to Dec. 23, Aiken County would see 15 more homicides.
Deaths included the stabbing of USC Aiken student Cassandra Negrete, 23, and her mother, Veronica, 43, on Oct. 1.
In the same month, the Aiken community was shocked after news of a gang-related drive-by shooting in Crosland Park claimed the life of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr. Investigation by the Aiken Department of Public Safety revealed McKenzie was not the intended target.
“On behalf of the family, we just need justice and need the violence to stop,” a speaker with the McKenzie family said at a memorial held at the crime scene. "Put the guns down."
Responding to a rise in homicides
Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said an overall contributing factor to the rise in homicides is not clear.
At least two of the fatal shootings this year were a result of gang violence, Abdullah said. Those include Edward McKenzie Jr. and a recent shooting at an Aiken nightclub, Seventh Lounge, which resulted in the death of 30-year-old Craig Youmans.
"The community should be upset that this is occurring," Abdullah said. "We want the community to know that every law enforcement agency is out there doing their due diligence to serve their community and try to be everywhere we possibly can."
In the fight against violent crime and homicides, Abdullah said one of the major issues law enforcement faces is cooperation from witnesses and those with information about suspects in cases.
Of the 26 cases reported this year, law enforcement has made arrests in at least 13 cases, according to past reporting by the Aiken Standard. Several arrests derived from information provided by the public.
Abdullah believes more cooperation of witnesses will help officers identify and detain violent offenders and prevent them from future violent and possibly fatal crimes.
"When you start seeing more of that, I believe this would reduce the possibility of a homicide," Abdullah said. "I don’t have a standard to say one way or the other, but I do think that witness cooperation is a key factor in a lot of investigations."
Abdullah urges anyone with any information on a crime to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be sent to Midlands CrimeStoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
