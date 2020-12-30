Aiken Standard’s top 10 local stories of 2020 — No. 1: COVID-19 has major impact on Aiken County and beyond

Editor's note: The Aiken Standard is counting down the top 10 local stories of 2020 via a 10-part series of articles published Dec. 22-31. This article is No. 1: COVID-19 impact in Aiken County.
In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 was but a rumbling that showed up in the news every so often.
Soon, though, it would become much more, as the virus started a pandemic that is still impacting the world months later.
South Carolina confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 6. Exactly one week later, on March 13, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency that is still in place. Aiken County saw its first case of COVID-19 shortly after on March 16. Since then, Aiken County has confirmed over 7,000 cases.
Aiken County's first coronavirus-related death came on March 31. Since then, the death toll has increased to over 110 deaths. .
The virus has affected Aiken in almost every area, including schools, businesses and general everyday life.
Masks
Masks have become a common sight around town, while being a divisive issue to many. Aiken City Council has passed a few different mask ordinances, all of them requiring facial coverings to be worn in businesses and facilities open to the public within city limits.
While the council initially passed a 60-day ordinance that had to be renewed, it passed a long-term ordinance on Nov. 19. This latest ordinance will be in effect until City Council rescinds it or when McMaster ends the state of emergency.
The council meetings for mask mandates were heavily attended by residents, the majority of whom argued against the mandate. Hundreds of others contacted the city in the days leading up to the meetings to speak their minds or submit comments about masks.
In the surrounding areas, Aiken County and the city of North Augusta have mask recommendations, but masks are not required.
Social distancing and cancellations
Social distancing has become commonplace, with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommending people to stay at least 6 feet apart while in public to combat the spread of the virus. Many local events were canceled due to recommendations against holding mass gatherings that could become "super-spreader" events.
These canceled events included some of the area's most popular, including both the spring and fall Steeplechase, Aiken's Makin', One Table, Aiken's Memorial Day Parade, the Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols parade, the Chitlin' Strut in Salley and the North Augusta Lions Club Christmas Parade.
The Augusta GreenJackets also had its Minor League Baseball season canceled. The decision for the Masters Tournament to proceed without spectators had a wide-ranging impact on Aiken, since the city lost revenue from tourists. Several local businesses around Aiken County have been shuttered, as well, due to financial hardship during the pandemic.
While some events weren't canceled, they looked different in 2020, such as the smaller Aiken Fall Fest being held in place of the annual Western Carolina State Fair. The Blessing of the Hounds was privately held this year, instead of allowing spectators.
Schools
Schools were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with Aiken County families being presented with options for their children's education. Some chose to participate in virtual school through Aiken Innovate, while others went back in person.
The face-to-face classes went from a hybrid schedule at the beginning of the semester to a five-day, full-time schedule in November, before going back to the hybrid schedule before the semester ended.
The pandemic affected graduations, as well. The district's high schools held ceremonies in their football stadiums with limited seating. USC Aiken held a drive-thru parade graduation in June, while holding a more traditional ceremony in November at the Aiken High football field rather than its usual Convocation Center location. Aiken Technical College also held a drive-thru graduation.
COVID-19 also impacted school sports, with many games being postponed or, in the case of the rivalry game between Aiken High and South Aiken High, canceled.
Vaccine
As 2020 comes to a close, the COVID-19 vaccine has been released and it is currently being distributed, with frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving it first, according to DHEC. Aiken Regional Medical Centers administered its first vaccine on Dec. 17.
DHEC said there are no established time frames for each phase of vaccine distribution, but South Carolinians will be made aware when the vaccine is available for them. The state is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 vaccine doses by the end of the year.
While the vaccine is a sign of hope for the months ahead, DHEC is still reminding residents to be vigilant about wearing their masks, social distancing, washing their hands and doing everything they can to curb the virus' spread until the vaccine has been widely distributed.
