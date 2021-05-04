Aiken Standard, North Augusta Star face shortage of newspaper carriers

The days of kids on bicycles delivering afternoon newspapers are long gone but the daily demands remain unchanged.
The Aiken Standard and The Star of North Augusta are currently facing a shortage of reliable newspaper delivery drivers. Carriers deliver multiple newspapers countywide seven days a week and 365 days a year. They are independent contractors who are responsible for delivering the publications in good condition by 6 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. weekends.
In the past, the newspaper has maintained a pool of candidates waiting for routes when they open up. Recently, recruitment advertisements and solicitations to fill open routes have all but dried up completely.
“I’m hearing from other news organizations across the state that they’re experiencing the same shortage of carriers as we’re seeing here in Aiken County,” Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. “I’m grateful for the patience that our readers have shown, but all of us just want to get the newspapers delivered.”
In addition to the printed newspaper, all home delivery subscribers have complete access to northaugustastar.com and aikenstandard.com which includes the e-paper, a digital replica of the printed edition.
Print subscribers can go to aikenstandard.com/print-digital to activate their digital access or contact Director of Audience Retention and Engagement Kathy Boyette at 803-644-2371, kboyette@aikenstandard.com, during regular office hours.
Independent contractors are paid weekly, and compensation is based on the length of the route and number of households receiving newspapers. With reliable transportation and consistent delivery, an average route may earn around $1,000 monthly. Requiring about two to three hours daily, it’s often seen as supplemental or part-time income.
For anyone interested in becoming a newspaper carrier for the Aiken Standard or The Star of North Augusta, please contact David Enoch, circulation director at 803-644-2350 or denoch@aikenstandard.com.
Those interested can also fill out an application from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive N.W. in Aiken across from Aiken High School.