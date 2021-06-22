Aiken sprayground closes temporarily for maintenance

Families searching for aquatic fun will have to look beyond Aiken's sprayground for a couple of weeks.

The sprayground will be closed for approximately two weeks for maintenance repairs, the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Seth Holley, athletic manager for the City of Aiken, said Tuesday the problem is stemming from one of the pumps.

"We’re having some issues with (the) circulating pump that basically filters the water and cleans it and recycles it to come back out of the sprayground," Holley said. "To the eye, it looks like it’s working, but the circulation pump is just not staying primed."

Holley said the sprayground was closed this past weekend to try to figure out what was wrong. When it's not active, the pump stays primed, Holley said, but when the water is turned on, the problem arises again.

"With that pump not circulating or working like it’s supposed to, we just wouldn’t be able to keep it open," Holley said, citing S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations.

Holley said he's hoping to have an update early next week on the problem and what the next steps might be.

The sprayground is located in Citizens Park at 651 Old Airport Road. During normal operating hours, the area is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For residents looking for other swimming options, the City of Aiken Public Pool, located at 416 Kershaw St. N.E. at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Aiken County Recreation Center pool, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Aug. 13, excluding July 5. Saturday hours may fluctuate based on whether the pool is rented out.