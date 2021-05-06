Aiken Senior Life Services partners with Meals on Wheels

Aiken Senior Life Services, a nonprofit organization that provides meals, transportation and social interaction to older adults in Aiken County has partnered with Meals on Wheels America to serve more local seniors in need of nutrition.
Founded in 1954 by a small group of citizens in Philadelphia, Meals on Wheels has grown into one of the largest and most effective social movements in the country, now ensuring every community’s most vulnerable citizens are not left behind, hungry or alone.
Meals on Wheels has become a household name synonymous with senior independence. As life expectancy continues to rise, more resources for seniors are critical.
“In 2020, we were able to deliver 31,240 more meals to seniors in need than we did in 2019,” said Aimee Hanna, executive director of Aiken Senior Life Services. “Now, as an official Meals on Wheels agency, we’ll have additional resources to serve even more.”
“Our agency's successful delivery of these additional meals last year is testimony to the incredible support of our volunteers, staff and board of directors,” said Hanna. “Now with a trusted national brand behind us, we hope to attract more volunteers and donors who have an affinity for our mission.”
While Meals on Wheels delivers a hot, well-balanced meal Monday through Friday to seniors in need, the agency’s volunteers offer much more.
“Our volunteers provide important social interaction and mental stimulation to homebound seniors, many of whom have no other personal contact,” said Hanna. “In addition to keeping seniors nourished and cognitively vibrant, these visits also serve as important wellness checks – and often turn into lasting friendships.”
For more information or to volunteer, call Aiken Senior Life Services at 803-648-5447 or visit www.AikenSenior.org.
Aiken Senior Life Services is located at 159 Morgan St. N.W.