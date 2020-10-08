Aiken restaurants responding differently to McMaster's relaxation of operating restrictions

Since Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed operating restrictions on South Carolina restaurants last week, some eateries in Aiken have opted not to make any changes while others have taken steps to welcome more customers.
The Oct. 2 executive order lifted all occupancy limitations.
Several other safety measures no longer are required, but are “strongly recommended” instead.
Prior to McMaster’s announcement, restaurants were allowed to operate at only 50% capacity because of concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On The Whitney Restaurant & Bar’s Facebook page, an Oct. 5 post states that “we will be continuing to limit (the number of diners) as we have been.”
Scott and Angela Richardson are the owners and operators of the downtown business.
“We had so many of our guests feel hesitant after we reopened (after being closed temporarily because of COVID-19),” said Angela, who is the Whitney’s chef. “Their safety and security is paramount. If they don’t come in, we can’t survive, so taking all of their cautions and concerns into consideration is important.”
In addition, the Richardsons weren’t comfortable personally with the timing of McMaster’s executive order.
“For us, it felt a little quick, honestly,” Angela said. “It just seemed a little too soon. I’m not saying it wasn’t right (for McMaster) to do – I’m not going to weigh in on that either way – but it wasn’t right for us.”
At another downtown restaurant, Betsy’s Round the Corner, “I don’t anticipate changing a whole lot,” said owner Betsy Simons. “We might seat a few more people, but we’re still going to be pretty careful about not crowding everybody in.
"I still feel like it’s my responsibility and my duty to my customers to maintain as safe of an environment for them as possible, regardless of what the governor says,” she explained. “I am just of the belief that packing people in would help to spread the virus.”
When it comes to staff, Simons said she is “a little bit shorthanded right now,” and that is part of the reason why she isn’t eager to significantly increase the number of diners Betsy’s is serving at a time.
Randy Stamm, who owns Prime Steakhouse, doesn’t believe it’s necessary to make any adjustments at the downtown eatery as a result of McMaster’s executive order.
“I’m going to keep things just the way they are,” he said. “We limit our capacity to 50 people, and every week, we have Aiken Pest Control come in and fog the whole restaurant for COVID and any kind of bacteria whatsoever.
“All our tables are still spaced (at least 6 feet apart),” he continued. “Because I didn’t overcrowd my restaurant from the beginning, I only had to take out two tables, and now it gives my customers a little more of a feeling of safety by staying spaced.”
Dick Dickerson, who owns WingPlace on East Pine Log Road with his wife, Laurel, was happy with McMaster’s decision to let restaurants begin operating again at 100% capacity.
“It was a welcome announcement,” he said. “I think everyone is ready to get back to normal, whatever normal is. But you have to do it cautiously. We’re still doing all the recommended COVID things as far as sanitation goes. We bring in Aiken Pest Control, and they sanitize the place regularly. We have hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant. Our employees are still wearing masks, and we’re still requiring guests to wear masks until they sit down at a table.”
Before WingPlace can start operating at full capacity, Dickerson said he needed to hire more employees.
“We’ve readjusted our floor plan to allow as much space as we can while still seating and serving as many as we can safely,” Dickerson said. “It’s a similar layout (to what WingPlace had prior to the pandemic), but it’s not exactly the same. We’re probably at 75% capacity now.”
He added that customers had made requests for WingPlace’s capacity to be raised.
Grumpy’s Sports Pub on the Southside also has increased capacity.
But owner Randy Eblen said the restaurant and bar is accommodating its patrons who want to practice social distancing.
At what Eblen calls the “middle bar,” which has a big table and 24 chairs, customers can request that the seats beside them remain vacant.
Those seated at a table can ask for others not to be seated at a neighboring table, Eblen said.