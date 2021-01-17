Aiken residents, businesses raise over $120,000 for Children’s Place Guardian Angel program

On Dec. 12, more than 50 volunteers gathered at Walmart on Richland Avenue to shop for the children of Children’s Place Inc. and their siblings.
This shopping trip was made possible thanks to the generosity of the Aiken community, including gifts from many individuals and local businesses such as Amentum, Maxwell Law Firm, Southeastern Tool Company and First Presbyterian Church, among others.
Together, these individuals and businesses raised $124,013 to support the Children’s Place Guardian Angel program. Much to the organization’s amazement, the total surpassed $120,000 with a surprise donation of $5,000 from Amentum.
The funds raised through Guardian Angel not only provide winter essentials such as clothing, coats, socks and shoes through the annual Christmas shopping trip; but also assist in funding the organization’s Therapeutic Childcare Program throughout the entire year.
“Every year, we host a Christmas shopping trip to provide our children and their families with the winter essentials they need," said Peggy Ford, executive director of Children's Place. "But it goes further than that. The donations we receive directly supply our classrooms with new toys and educational equipment, too.”
Every year, Children’s Place strives to aid as many families as possible during the holiday season. In 2020, over 100 children were gifted with new winter clothing items.
“We are so grateful to all those who took the time to be generous this holiday season, despite what a difficult year it was for everyone,” Community Outreach Director Lauren Molony said.
For more information about Children’s Place, call 803-641-4144 or visit childrensplaceinc.org.
Children’s Place Inc. is a child and family development center that works to put children on a path to social, emotional, and educational success and build strong, healthy families. Children may be referred to Children’s Place because of behavior problems or developmental delays as a result of exposure to trauma or other adverse experiences.
A United Way of Aiken County agency accredited by the Joint Commission, Children's Place is one of only two therapeutic childcare and family services agencies in South Carolina.