Aiken resident wins $30,000 from South Carolina Education Lottery

A $2 lottery ticket resulted in a $30,000 win by an Aiken lottery participant June 8.
The winner was completely shocked, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
“My eyes and mouth flew open,” she said.
The winner only buys $2 tickets and purchased the winning 7-11-21 LIVE ticket at Circle K Store #5351 on East Pine Long Road in Aiken. The store received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.
She plans on saving her winnings after overcoming odds of 1 in 480,000 to receive the second top prize.
“I’d like to win me another one,” she said.
Three more top prizes remain in the lottery game.
To learn more about the South Carolina Education Lottery and the cash prizes available, tune into the Lottery’s Facebook page on Sunday, July 11, at 7:11 pm for a 21-minute broadcast. Up to 10 winners could receive up to $7,777 in winnings.