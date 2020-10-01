Aiken Regional 'struck' by IT outage following cyber attack on hospital chain

Aiken Regional Medical Centers has been impacted by a cyber attack that resulted in computer systems shutting down in medical facilities across the country, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed Thursday.
Universal Health Systems (UHS), Aiken Regional's parent company, confirmed earlier this week that a cyber attack caused by malware hit the hospital chain's IT network in the early hours on Sunday, Sept. 27. The attack prompted UHS to shut down all networks across its U.S. enterprise, which includes some 400 hospitals and medical facilities, including Aiken Regional.
"As Aiken Regional Medical Centers and its parent company UHS have indicated, our hospital has been impacted by an IT outage that has struck the UHS enterprise," said Director of Marketing Ashlee Brewer in an email Thursday. "However, patient care continues to be delivered. Our team here at Aiken Regional is using pre-established downtime procedures. We thank our staff for their incredible dedication and our patients for their understanding. We will communicate updates as more information becomes available."
Universal Health Systems has issued multiple statements claiming there is no indication patient or employee information was "accessed, copied, or misused" during the cyber attack at this time. The company's operations in the United Kingdom have also gone unaffected by the attack, according to a statement.
Universal Health Systems said it is attempting to implement "extensive IT security protocols" following the attack to protect their computer systems, but there is no established deadline for when UHS-owned facilities will be fully online again – including Aiken Regional.
Evelyn Brown, who claims to be a patient at Aiken Pulmonary & Associates, said the network going down has negatively impacted her health.
"All of their computers are down," Brown said. "They were hacked, and they said they wouldn’t be able to pull my file up at all in order write my prescription medications."
Brown said she was previously diagnosed with cancer and is still experiencing "many complications." She claims she was told to visit the ER in the meantime, but said it would cost "way more" to be treated there compared to how she normally receives care.
"This is terrible," Brown said. "I think that it was a mistake for them to buy all these offices if they can’t keep that kind of information protected."
Jennifer Miller, another patient, said she faced long wait times to get an X-ray during her visit after the cyber attack, but claimed staff went above and beyond to accommodate her needs.
"When I got there, the wait was extra long because the computers were down," Miller said. "When I finally got to the radiology department, I told them that I need a disc burnt so I can bring the X-rays to my doctors. They said with the computers being down, you can’t go to medical records to have it done. It was a quagmire."
Miller said the department's radiology director jumped through hoops to get her the copy of her X-rays that she needed.
"I was very impressed (the radiology director)," Miller said.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this story may be updated.