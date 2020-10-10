Aiken Public Safety will host first 'Coffee with a Cop' since January

In an intense year marked with heavy discussion regarding the nation's law enforcement officers, the Aiken Department of Public Safety looks forward to connecting with citizens in its first Coffee with a Cop community conversation event since January.
The nationwide program is held by various law enforcement offices in an effort to connect with the communities they serve.
The event provides a casual and stress-free environment for the community to get to know and ask questions of law enforcement officers, said Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety.
Since the department's last Coffee with a Cop event in early January, calls for defunding the police across the nation and questioning police tactics has been spurred by movements like Black Lives Matter.
Local protests by the BLM Aiken Movement has brought nation conversations about racial injustice in policing to the Aiken County area.
These discussion have highlighted the continued importance for transparency and community events like Coffee with a Cop, Mahoney said.
"More than ever, this is an appropriate time to have those discussions," Mahoney said. "We have a pretty good track record here in Aiken of transparency and accessibility, and we don’t want that to change because of COVID-19. If people have questions regarding law enforcement and regarding our tactics, now is the time to present those questions. It’s often miscommunication and misinformation that leads to mistrust."
The event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, will look different than other Coffee with a Cop events as participants will take steps to promote social distancing, Mahoney said.
The event will be held indoors at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Masks will be required.