Aiken Public Safety reminds Thanksgiving cooks of potential fire hazards

As prep begins for Thanksgiving meals, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reminds cooks of potential fire dangers the holiday can bring.
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
On average, the United States sees approximately 470 fires per day. Of those, cooking is the leading cause of both home fires and home fire injures, said Capt. Brian Brazier with Aiken Public Safety.
Across the U.S., there are approximately 173,000 home fires per year that involve cooking equipment.
Cooking caused almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries, and it is the second leading cause of home fire deaths in 2014-2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
"When you look at those numbers, Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment," Brazier said.
One of the biggest factors that contributes the most to home fires is unattended cooking, Brazier said.
Cooking food should never be left unattended, and all flammable material should be cleared away from cooking areas.
Ovens and stoves should be double checked to ensure they are turned off.
Last year, Aiken Public Safety responded to two fire alarms in their jurisdiction during the holiday. Both incidents were cause by overcooked food.
“One said someone was cooking a casserole, and it overheated in the oven ...,” Brazier said.
Grease fires are another common fire hazard that can occur in the kitchen if precautions aren’t taken.
It’s important to be sure grease is at the temperature required for cooking, Brazier said. Overheated grease can boil up and ignite.
Should a grease fire occur, Brazier urges cooks against using water or a fire extinguisher to put out a grease fire.
"If grease flairs up, the way you want to put that out is slide a lid over it," Brazier said. "Don’t try to put water on it. That will just cause the fire to grow."
Thanksgiving cooks should also use extreme caution when frying turkeys.
Turkey frying should be done out and away from the house.
A frozen turkey should never be placed into hot grease because it will ignite a fire.
Butterball suggests that cooks thaw a turkey at least one day before cooking.
A thawed turkey may be kept in the refrigerator, 40 degrees or below, up to four days before cooking, according to Butterball.
Cooks can use Butterball’s “How long to thaw” calculator by visiting https://www.butterball.com/how-to/thaw-a-turkey.
Should a cooking fire occur on Thanksgiving Day, Brazier encourages cooks to contact police immediately.