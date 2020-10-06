Aiken Public Safety receives over $60K from state for body cam program

A sizable grant from state government officials will help continue to fund the Aiken Department of Public Safety's body camera program.
In 2015, then South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley signed a requirement into law that all state law enforcement agencies had to implement body cams.
Part of that law allows the state to reimburse agencies for costs related to body camera and video storage, said Capt. Craig Burgess, electric systems administrator with Aiken Public Safety.
The department received $60,189.65 that will go toward the continuance and growth of the use of body cameras among Aiken officers.
It's a requirement for all officers at the Aiken Department of Public Safety to turn on their body cameras when responding to a call or engaging with the public. Footage is saved and reviewed on a regular basis.
Burgess said it's a usual and much-needed tool in today's policing.
"The body camera has assisted time and time again with not only prosecution in cases but also resolutions of complaints," Burgess said. "If we’re always recording, not only ourselves but others as well, it may show a flaw that we have that we may need to address; or it may show somebody is just trying to get out of whatever trouble they are in. They’ve been very instrumental in those areas."