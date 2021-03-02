Aiken Public Safety officers graduate state fire academy

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation’s South Carolina Fire Academy graduated 28 recruits on Feb. 26 from its eight-week firefighter candidate school in Columbia.
These firefighters underwent a 320-hour training program of classroom and hands-on firefighting skills development. Keynote speaker was Chief Nathan Ellis, assistant state fire marshal.
“This challenging program requires commitment, passion and dedication,” Fire Academy Superintendent Dennis Ray said. “These recruits have successfully worked together as a team, performed extensive hands-on training with live fires, and passed intensive practical skills evaluations and written tests to meet the National Fire Protection Association standards.”
The comprehensive training, offered quarterly at the fire academy, includes emergency responder first aid training, hazardous materials operations training, auto extrication, flammable liquids and gas firefighting, rescue training and National Fire Protection Association Firefighter I and Firefighter II levels. Additionally, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made to class structure and facilities to promote social distancing and recommended precautions.
“With the successful completion and graduation of these new firefighters who will now be dedicating their lives to serving their communities and the state, our South Carolina fire service is enhanced,” Ray said. “I am proud of their accomplishments, and I also commend the dedicated Fire Academy instructors who brought the recruits through these weeks of instruction leading to graduation.”
The following recruits graduated on Feb. 26: Jonathan Alston, McCrady Fire & Emergency Services/Troops to Firefighters; Avery Barnes, City of Hardeeville Fire Department; Patrick Boulanger, S.C. State Guard / SARCOM; Clinton Broome, Aiken Department of Public Safety; Brendan Callow, City of Hardeeville Fire Department; Andrez Cervantes, Simpsonville Fire Department; Kevin Diggs-Chapman, Bluffton Township Fire District; Jeffrey Drayton, Aiken Department of Public Safety; Spencer Edwards, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue; Karley Ford, Union Public Safety Department; Coleman Funderburk, Simpsonville Fire Department; Ezekiel Frazier, Bluffton Township Fire District; Tristan Galm, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue; Elissa Gerard, Colleton County Fire Rescue; William Hampton, Western Laurens Fire Department; James Hyatt, West Columbia Fire Department; Daniel Jackson, C & B Fire Department; Killian Johnson, Lady’s Island – St. Helena Fire District; Brian Kennedy, Jasper County Fire-Rescue; Derek Kohler, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue; Anthony Mason, Aiken Department of Public Safety; Andrew Moore, Cayce Department of Public Safety; Caleb Porter, Simpsonville Fire Department; Bryan Seybold, Bluffton Township Fire District; Quinn Tucker, Parker Fire District; Samuel Williams, Lady’s Island – St. Helena Fire District; Brittany Wolfe, McCrady Fire & Emergency Services/Troops to Firefighters; and Daniel Wright, Caromi Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
Awards were also presented during the graduation ceremony.
The Order of the Maltese was presented to Clinton Broome with the Aiken Department Public Safety. This award is chosen by the class recruits. The Maltese Cross is a firefighter’s badge of honor, signifying that he or she works in courage – a ladder rung away from death. The eight obligations of the Maltese Cross are: live in truth, repent of sins, love justice, be sincere and whole–hearted, have faith, give proof of humility, be merciful and endure persecution.
Jonathan Alston with the McCrady Fire & Emergency Services/Troops to Firefighters, received the Chief Robert Frick Award. This award is given to the recruit with the highest grade point average.
Alston also received the Pride of the Battalion award. This award recipient is chosen by the instructor staff who worked with the recruits during the eight-week program. The Pride of the Battalion award is given to the recruit who has demonstrated “leadership, integrity, determination, and good value.”
The Fire Academy provides emergency services training to the municipal fire service - both paid and volunteer – airport crash rescue departments, industrial fire brigades and emergency teams and service organizations including EMS, law enforcement and military from around the state and the world. The Fire Academy is accredited by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications (Pro Board) for multiple NFPA firefighter levels.
The Fire Academy and the State Fire Marshal’s Office make up the Division of Fire and Life Safety, which is a division of the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.