Aiken police urge public to practice safety when celebrating New Year's Eve

As celebrations kick off across Aiken County for the long-awaited end of 2020, area law enforcement agencies are encouraging the public to practice caution and follow local ordinances when using fireworks.
Firework stores and stands have reopened for business, offering patrons a wide assortment of fireworks, sparklers and other celebratory gadgets to welcome the New Year.
Like the Fourth of July this year, public events to celebrate New Year's Eve have been scarce as the pandemic continues into 2021. First responders are again on high alert as celebrations, including firework shows, may move to private settings.
Those considering ringing in the New Year at home should take several precautions, said Det. Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
First, residents of the City of Aiken should be aware of the local ordinance on fireworks.
Fireworks are prohibited within the City of Aiken, according to city codes.
City of Aiken code states that it is unlawful to use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city, except as specifically authorized.
However, city codes states “sparklers and firecrackers” are authorized as long as they meet the requirements of not being more than ¼-inch in diameter, not being more than 2 inches long and containing no more than four grains of explosive composition.
A person who wishes to use fireworks in public displays must first obtain written approval from City Council, according to city codes.
Shooting off fireworks within Aiken's city limits without the proper approval is considered a violation of a city ordinance.
The punishment for violating a city ordinance could be up to 30 days in jail or a fine of approximately $1,100.
Outside Aiken's city limits, fireworks are legal but safety is heavily stressed.
Hembree encourages firework users to have a "safety net" and prepare for any fires created by fireworks.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control provides guidance online for fireworks safety.
Safety tips include:
• Have a hose or buckets of water handy.
• Don’t try to alter or combine fireworks.
• Soak fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash.
• Keep a safe distance if you’re a spectator, and wear safety glasses if you’re lighting fireworks.
• Don’t carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Light one firework at a time.
• Point fireworks away from homes, brush, leaves and any other flammable objects.
• Don’t use homemade fireworks or illegal explosives.
• Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or have any other part of your body over them while lighting.
• Only light fireworks if you’re sober.
• When using fireworks, the Humane Society asks the public to consider the safety and well being of pets as well.
The loud noises and flashing lights created by fireworks can be terrifying, overwhelming and possibly dangerous for pets, the Humane Society's website states.
Pet owners should consider the following tips provided by the Humane Society when using fireworks this New Year's Eve:
• Keep pets away from fireworks.
• Leave pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften loud noises.
• Consider speaking to a veterinarian about medications and techniques that might help alleviate your pet's fear and anxiety.
• Fireworks may cause pets to run away in an effort to escape loud noises. Update your pet's collar information so they may be returned easily.
Aiken Public Safety encourages the public to use fireworks safely and legally.
If a fire should break out, contact your local fire station immediately, Hembree said.
Staff reporter Blakeley Bartee contributed to this report.