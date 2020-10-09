Aiken police seek help locating 83-year-old woman with dementia

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating an 83-year-old woman.
Peggy Brakefield, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Pepper Hill Nursing Center, according to a news release from Aiken Public Safety.
She was wearing a yellow shirt, peach pants and black tennis shoes. She has gray hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 105 pounds, according to the release.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.