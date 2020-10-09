You are the owner of this article.
Aiken police seek help locating 83-year-old woman with dementia

Pebby Brakefield

Peggy Brakefield has gray hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. Anyone with information should call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

 Submitted photo

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating an 83-year-old woman.

Peggy Brakefield, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Pepper Hill Nursing Center, according to a news release from Aiken Public Safety.

She was wearing a yellow shirt, peach pants and black tennis shoes. She has gray hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 105 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

