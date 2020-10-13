Aiken Planning Commission recommends annexation request, concept revision

The City of Aiken Planning Commission discussed two agenda items during its Tuesday meeting and agreed on both.
The commission agreed to recommend to Aiken City Council both an annexation request and a concept plan revision.
The annexation request is for a piece of undeveloped property on East Pine Log Road across from where the road intersects Trailwood Avenue. Jared Oswalt is the applicant. He works for Build On Your Land, a home building company based in Columbia. Oswalt said the company intends to build a sales office on the property.
The vote was unanimously passed 7-0.
The concept plan revision concerns approximately 2 acres of property located at 7000 Woodside Executive Court. The concept plan is for Woods Farm Market, and the revision is to add a 16-by-12 foot removable stage, 8 feet of fencing on the Woodside Executive Park side and a fenced play area for children.
Pamela Ely is the applicant and owner of the property. The original Woods Farm Market was located at 949 Dougherty Road and is moving to this new location.
The stage and play area would be constructed of untreated wood because they would be located within a 100-foot well protection circle.
The stage would be removable and also have a metal roof.
The fencing would be a privacy fence along the Woodside Executive Park entrance. The wood also would be untreated and either be painted black or left natural.
The play area would have a wire fence on three sides, while the front entrance would be an untreated picket fence or an untreated two-board horse fence. Ely is also proposing an organic mulch layer within the play area.
The concept plan approval could be conditioned on the following:
• All elements within the well protection circle comply with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rules;
• No significant trees shall be removed to install any of the proposed site elements;
• The applicant sign an agreement stating the conditions of approval within 180 days.
The commission also recommended an additional condition that the applicant be responsible for any costs associated with removing any of the structures, if needed, for repairs.
This vote also passed unanimously 7-0.