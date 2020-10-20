Aiken Municipal Development Commission talks bylaws, economic review

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission met Tuesday afternoon, tackling a wide range of topics and community ventures.
Members of the commission, which advises the Aiken City Council but also sports independent powers, briefly discussed the state’s $600 million plutonium-removal deal with the U.S. Department of Energy and, at greater length, addressed an in-the-works economic development master plan handled by AECOM.
Commission bylaws were also reviewed; they are in the works as the relatively new panel, now led by Amentum’s Keith Wood, gets its footing and is fleshed out.
"I'd say we're probably 75% there," Wood said of the rules, adding, "It's not perfect. It needs some work."
Near the end of its meeting, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission entered an executive session – a closed-door meeting.
To be discussed were “matters regarding property in the downtown area,” according to a public notice.
The commission meets at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center near Eustis Park. The AMDC has met several times this year. Its first get-together was in May.