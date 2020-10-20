You are the owner of this article.
Aiken Municipal Development Commission talks bylaws, economic review

AMDC, J. David Jameson, Lessie Price Center
Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson, a member of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, speaks at Tuesday's meeting.

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission met Tuesday afternoon, tackling a wide range of topics and community ventures.

Members of the commission, which advises the Aiken City Council but also sports independent powers, briefly discussed the state’s $600 million plutonium-removal deal with the U.S. Department of Energy and, at greater length, addressed an in-the-works economic development master plan handled by AECOM.

Commission bylaws were also reviewed; they are in the works as the relatively new panel, now led by Amentum’s Keith Wood, gets its footing and is fleshed out.

"I'd say we're probably 75% there," Wood said of the rules, adding, "It's not perfect. It needs some work."

Near the end of its meeting, the Aiken Municipal Development Commission entered an executive session – a closed-door meeting.

To be discussed were “matters regarding property in the downtown area,” according to a public notice.

The commission meets at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center near Eustis Park. The AMDC has met several times this year. Its first get-together was in May.

