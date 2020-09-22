Aiken moms group helping other mothers through Halloween fundraiser

Losing a child, especially in the stage of infancy, is one of the hardest things any mother can go through.
However, members of the Moms League of Aiken, an inclusive group that supports other moms and children's groups, are conducting a fundraiser to bring comfort to other mothers who have experienced this loss and need more time to say goodbye.
With the spirit of Halloween in mind, members of the Moms League of Aiken are selling Halloween Hunt kits, a series of treat bags that can be hidden in one's yard. The funds from the fundraiser will go to W.L.J. Angel Gowns, a nonprofit organization that is traditionally known for creating gowns for stillborn infants, to purchase "cuddle cots."
A cuddle cot is a cooling mattress that helps preserve a baby's body after death. The cot allows parents time to have necessary and precious moments with their baby.
The cause strikes a personal chord for several members of Moms League of Aiken who themselves have lost children.
Sydney Walters, president of Moms League of Aiken and a mother of two, lost her first son when he was only 15 days old. Having known her child would not survive very early in her pregnancy, Walters had time to come to terms with the loss of her child and grieve, a circumstance she recognizes many mothers don't have.
"This allows moms several hours to put clothes on (their baby) ... or who didn't have the opportunity to hold or change them ... which is extremely important when you're going through that grieving process," Walters said. "Several of us have been on this path, so why not help these mothers who have been in our shoes?"
Halloween Hunt kits
Despite how the fundraiser is contributing to a solemn cause, an alternative goal lies in filling a gap several families are experiencing due to coronavirus this Halloween.
The idea for the kits came about as a way to include parents and children who may not be participating in this year's traditional Halloween events due to the coronavirus.
"We wanted to do something for high-risk children so that they don't feel left out," Walters said.
The Halloween Hunt kits, which are $15 and include 12 bags filled with candy and treats, can be purchased at momsleagueofaiken.org/halloween.
Delivery is available in Aiken, Columbia and Richmond counties with payment due by Sept. 30.
Information on how to join the group is available on the Moms League of Aiken's momsleagueofaiken.org.