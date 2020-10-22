Aiken mom advocates for awareness of rare genetic Kabuki syndrome

Jennifer Cooney knew something was wrong with her youngest son's health in the first several months of his life, even though medical professionals around her kept insisting everything was fine.
Cooney's 2-year-old son, Elijah, is the youngest of her three children. After he was born, he was frequently sick and struggled to gain weight. He always seemed to be in pain, and his throat gurgled whenever he breathed. It would take over a year of doctor visits and a lot of frustration on Cooney's part before someone believed Elijah didn't just have a bad case of colic or that his family wasn't taking adequate care of him.
Extensive genetic testing would eventually reveal he had a very rare condition called Kabuki syndrome.
"Kabuki syndrome itself is a genetic disorder that is caused by a mutation at the gene level of your chromosomes," Cooney said. "There's lots of different medical complications that come along with it, both physical and intellectual disabilities and autistic-like behaviors."
Kabuki syndrome is characterized by other abnormalities such as growth delays, distinctive facial features and skeletal abnormalities. Some children present with symptoms at birth – and in Elijah's case, Cooney said there were many "red flags."
It can also result in more serious problems like heart and kidney issues, which can lead to patients needing dialysis treatment or even organ transplants.
"For my little one, it looks like a global developmental delay," Cooney said. "So he will be 3 next month, but he's more on the 1-year-old spectrum. He wears hearing aids for hearing loss; he has a feeding tube. Feeding difficulties are common with a lot of Kabuki kids. He has SMO braces on his ankles to help with mobility."
But the syndrome, which was only identified in medical literature by Japanese physicians in 1981, is still not widely known by most physicians due to its rarity.
"Because nobody knows about Kabuki, we didn't get a diagnosis until he was 16 months old," Cooney said. "Two summers ago, we met a lady who was 64 years old before she got a diagnosis. A lot of that is due to the fact that even the genetic doctors aren't familiar enough with it to suspect it, because when you get the initial test run with the genetics center ... Kabuki doesn't come back in that initial testing."
Because so many doctors are unfamiliar with the syndrome, Cooney said many brushed her off when she raised concerns about Elijah's health as a baby.
"I was literally fighting and begging and pleading with doctors that something more is wrong here – it's more than just a cranky child with colic," Cooney said. "... My son had to get very, very sick for anybody to start helping us, and more families go through that more than not. He had feeding difficulties and a lot of trouble gaining weight, and doctors are very quick to point the finger at the family and say, 'You're not doing something right,' when that family is doing everything they can."
Eventually, one physician who worked with Elijah believed something more was wrong and encouraged Cooney to look into genetic testing. Even then, the first round of general tests didn't reveal anything abnormal – until they looked deeper and discovered some genetic abnormalities associated with Kabuki syndrome.
"Had he been my first baby, I would have not had the knowledge to push and advocate for him," Cooney said. "I would have listened to the doctors who kept brushing me off. But him being my third, I knew."
Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day is Oct. 23. Cooney thinks if more doctors are aware of the syndrome and its symptoms, more families will get a quicker – potentially life-saving – diagnosis.
Her experiences also taught her to trust her instincts as a parent when it comes to her children's health and to push when she senses something is wrong.
Because of her vigilance, Elijah is getting the necessary medical attention he needs – and he hasn't let life's challenges slow him down.
"He is just the best," Cooney said. "He doesn't get stranger anxiety like most toddlers would. He'll go up to anybody who smiles at him. He's nonverbal, but he can communicate through facial expressions and loves to be silly.
"Part of the syndrome is having that happy disposition, and he just exemplifies that," she continued. "You can't not love the kid."