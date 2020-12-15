Aiken man organizes donations to purchase clothes, toys for local children in need

The Christmas season was made a little brighter for 26 children within the Aiken County Public School District thanks to the generosity of an Aiken man and several donors.
Last year, the Rev. Charles E. Matthews, owner of YardPro Lawn Care and director of children's ministries at Second Baptist Church, saved up his money and pledged to pay for clothing and toys for several Aiken County area children in need.
This year, Matthews honored the same pledge. Following the success of the last year’s outreach, several of Methews' business clients donated toward this year’s outreach effort.
On Saturday morning, Matthews and several volunteers met with 26 children. Each child received $75 worth of clothes and $15 worth of toys or items.
Several members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,Inc. volunteered to help pick out items from the children’s wish lists.
Matthews worked with Aiken County Public Schools’ District McKinney-Vento homeless liaison, Sherida Stroman, to reach out to children in need and identify their clothing needs.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act requires state and local educational agencies to develop, review and revise policies to remove barriers to the enrollment, attendance and success in school that homeless children may experience.