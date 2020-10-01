Aiken man charged after mother, daughter found dead in rural Aiken County

An Aiken man has been charged after being found covered in blood at the scene of a double homicide in rural Aiken County.
Guillermo Diaz Jr., 23, of Aiken was charged with two counts of murder, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday night. Additional charges are forthcoming.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road around 11:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a person who said he was at the scene of a suspicious death.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they asked for the caller, Diaz, to exit the residence. When he did, deputies say he was covered in blood.
Diaz was ultimately detained at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
When first responders moved to clear the residence, they found the bodies of Veronica Negrete, 43, and Cassandra Negrete, her 23-year-old daughter at their home along Weyerhaeuser Road, a midpoint between Montmorenci and Aiken State Park.
Veronica was found on her bed, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.
Cassandra was found in the back of a car that was lodged in hole the backyard, an incident report states.
Both women, Ables said, had been stabbed.
Thursday night, USC Aiken identified Cassandra as a current student.
She was an accomplished psychology major, having been named to the president’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Her faculty considered her to be a promising and dedicated student.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of UofSC Aiken student Cassandra Negrete," the University said in a social media post Thursday night. "Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cassandra’s family and friends, and classmates during this difficult time."
Cassandra was said to be involved in the USC Aiken: Diversity Initiatives and was an advocate for all in the community.
"Her presence will be deeply missed," USC Aiken: Diversity Initiatives said in a statement on Facebook. "May she rest in peace and power."
Autopsies on the victims are scheduled for Friday morning, Ables said.
Diaz has not been booked in to the Aiken County detention center at this time due to being treated at an area hospital for lacerations to his wrist, Abdullah said Thursday night.