Aiken Lions Club to hold golf outing in June, registration open

Team stops for a photo at Lions golf outing (copy)

Heath Bradham and Brandon Flynt are pictured with Bobby Powers and Barry Powers during a previous Aiken Lions golf outing. This year's tournament will be held Monday, June 7.

 Submitted photo

The Aiken Lions Club will hold its annual golf outing on Monday, June 7, at Woodside Country Club Golf Course. It will begin with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. 

The cost is $75 per person or $300 per team. A box lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A, and a barbecue dinner by Woodside will be served during the awards presentation.

Proceeds from the event will help the Lions Club support those in need of vision screenings, eyeglasses and/or hearing aids.

The club performs visions screenings to children in Aiken County Public Schools, though has put this effort on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club also provides scholarship grants to students at Aiken Technical School.

For more information or to request an entry form, call Bill Finley at 803-642-5500 or Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.


