Aiken leaders reflect on Harris' historic achievement

Kamala Harris is soon to become the first Black vice president and first female vice president of the United States – a milestone leaders in Aiken say is remarkable and inspiring.
This isn’t the first time the trailblazer has been first – she was the first Black Attorney General of California, the first woman Attorney General of California and the first Black senator to represent California.
Lessie Price, Aiken City Council member and first vice chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said Harris is accustomed to traveling with the duty of being “first.”
“It allows other women, in addition to girls and possibly boys, too, in terms of people of color, to say to themselves, ‘That is a goal that I can personally achieve,’ because oftentimes when individuals have never seen anyone occupy a position of that nature, it appears to be unattainable,” Price said.
Price met all of the Democratic candidates running for president in the 2020 election, and said her impression of Harris is that she inspires hope and can motivate woman not just in America, but across the globe. Price’s daughter-in-law also worked for Harris’ campaign.
“Anyone that does not think that she will fight for the right causes is being misled,” Price said, adding Harris will be a voice for important causes and fight for those causes.
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs said as a “girl mom,” she is particularly excited about this moment in history. “From a very young age, I taught my two daughters the value of education, instilled in them the importance of work ethic, and shared the significance of vision in their lives. I encouraged them to do their best and reminded them that they could achieve anything. Kamala Harris exemplifies those qualities that I imparted in my children.”
Diggs said she is thrilled to share this occasion with her daughters, their daughters and women and girls around the nation and world “who will be empowered by this milestone.”
“We will be wearing our pearls in VP Harris’ honor, and reflection on Matthew 19:26, 'With God all things are possible.'”
“But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.
“Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before.”