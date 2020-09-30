'Aiken is a special place': Mayor, chamber CEO applaud resilient community

In a sweeping speech Wednesday, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon recounted municipal and private sector successes in a year pockmarked by a pandemic and foreboding economic uncertainty.
The mayor, speaking at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s physically distanced and well-masked State of Our Community breakfast, described Aiken as a “special place” with great momentum.
“And while we may be in an uncertain time, it is a time when our community is not backing up. No, we are moving forward,” Osbon said, continuing, “Our best days are ahead of us, and there is no place with a brighter future than Aiken.”
This year's event was held at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
In what he described as a rapid-fire list, the mayor highlighted several major infrastructure and business projects across the city and beyond.
There’s the Hitchcock Parkway improvement project, which he said will begin early next year and finish in 2022. There’s the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s 100-plus-acre new home off the bypass, expected to be an economic catalyst on the city’s northeastern flank. There’s a new water plant on the horizon, too, he said, and at USC Aiken, there is the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a partnership with the Savannah River National Laboratory, to look forward to. (A 3D model of the collaborative facility was unveiled last week with the help of Paul Dabbar, the U.S. Department of Energy's under secretary for science.)
“Aiken is a special place,” Osbon reiterated, emphasizing that “we are a community built on trust and relationships.”
J. David Jameson, the chamber’s president and CEO, described the Aiken County business landscape as vibrant and tenacious – not willing to give up during a public-health crisis and, instead, working in overdrive to help others.
“That’s what Aiken is all about. How we work together, how we support one another,” Jameson said in a speech after the mayor. “We know who’s down and out, and we come to the rescue. We know who is rockin’ and rollin’, and we celebrate that success.”
More than 3,900 cases of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, have been confirmed in Aiken County. And more than 70 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the county.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the Clyburn Center for Primary Care have risen to the challenge, Osbon said, working alongside the state health department and local leaders.
"And for those health care workers who, day after day, worked tirelessly for friends and loved ones," the mayor said, "can we rise and, one more time, show our gratefulness for their dedication and commitment to that noble calling of helping others?"