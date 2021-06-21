Aiken hosts state tennis tournament

Over 1,400 tennis players made their way into Aiken over the past few days for the U.S. Tennis Association's South Carolina state tennis championships.

The matches were held from Friday-Monday and were held at various sites around Aiken, including the H. Odell Weeks Tennis Center, Fermata Club, Woodside, The Reserve Club and the Riverview Park Tennis Courts in North Augusta.

Mark Calvert, tennis supervisor for the City of Aiken, explained that to qualify for this tournament, which was open to players aged 18 or older, players had to win their local USTA league. Participants ranged across all levels of experience, from skill level 2.5, which Calvert said is beginner level, to the highest amateur skill level of 5.0.

"You have everything from beginner to very advanced here," Calvert said.

"If you win this championship, you qualify to go to the Southern championship and Southern then qualifies for nationals," Calvert said. "So, the USTA filters all the way up."

Melissa Brightbill and Amanda Turpin were two of the players in the tournament; both live in Lexington. The two played a doubles match at Odell Weeks on Monday afternoon.

“It was great to finally get on the court after all that rain," Turpin said, noting their match had been moved around.

Brightbill agreed, saying, "Yesterday, we just sat around and waited all day."

Turpin said she was "glad to be out here and getting matches in in the sunshine."

Calvert said the tournament was "great" for Aiken.

"Anytime you can bring 1,400 or so people to town, it’s a big economic impact and it benefits everybody in the city," he said.

Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson agreed with this sentiment, saying, "we like tournaments coming to Aiken."

“I think it’s obvious (the players are) staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and, when they have downtime, I imagine they’re shopping," Jameson said. "All combined, it’s just another positive economic impact for us.”

Aiken will also host the tournament in 2022, as bids are put out two years at a time. The city will also be hosting the state championships for the singles league in December.

For more information about state tennis tournaments in South Carolina, visit columbiatennisleague.net.