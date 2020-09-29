Aiken hospital's parent company targeted by cyber attack

Universal Health Services Inc., a hospital and health care provider that owns Aiken Regional Medical Centers, has reported a cyber attack incident, the company announced Tuesday.
Universal Health Services claimed an "information technology security incident" occurred early Sunday according to a news release posted to the company's website.
The incident prompted the company to suspend all user access to its information technology applications for United States operations, according to the release.
Universal Health Services said there is currently "no evidence" that patient or employee data was accessed during the cyber attack.
Aiken Regional did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
Universal Health Services is attempting to restore information technology operations as "quickly as possible" by working with its technology security partners, according to the release.
"In the meantime, while this matter may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of our clinical and financial operations, our acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively," Universal Health Services said in the release.
Universal Health Services owns hundreds of hospitals and medical facilities across the country, including Aiken Regional Medical Centers. It is one of the country's largest providers of hospital and health care services and earned a revenue of over $11 billion in 2019 alone.
