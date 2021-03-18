You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aiken hospital visitation will resume Friday

  • Updated
Aiken Regional (copy)
Buy Now

Aiken Regional Medical Centers, pictured here, has suspended visitation through Thursday after flooding Monday morning. (Aiken Standard/File)

 Aiken Standard file photo

Aiken's hospital is back open for visitation starting Friday.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers had previously been closed to visitors from Monday to Thursday after a water pressure test valve fitting failure on the sixth floor caused flooding down the main stairwell early Monday morning.

“As we continue to thoroughly clean and restore areas impacted by Monday’s flooding, we are pleased to share that visitors will be allowed in the hospital beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, March 19,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We know our patients and their loved one’s will be eager to see one another, and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding over the past few days.”

The hospital's Incident Command team continues to regularly meet to discuss current conditions of areas impacted by water damage and will continue to communicate updates as they become available.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News