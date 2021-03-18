Aiken hospital visitation will resume Friday

Aiken's hospital is back open for visitation starting Friday.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers had previously been closed to visitors from Monday to Thursday after a water pressure test valve fitting failure on the sixth floor caused flooding down the main stairwell early Monday morning.

“As we continue to thoroughly clean and restore areas impacted by Monday’s flooding, we are pleased to share that visitors will be allowed in the hospital beginning tomorrow morning, Friday, March 19,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “We know our patients and their loved one’s will be eager to see one another, and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding over the past few days.”

The hospital's Incident Command team continues to regularly meet to discuss current conditions of areas impacted by water damage and will continue to communicate updates as they become available.