Aiken hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine doses

Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Wednesday that it has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.
The hospital will begin administering the vaccine to its frontline health care workers as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, according to Ashlee Brewer, director of marketing at Aiken Regional.
A vaccination clinic has been established at the hospital per CDC guidelines, she said.
Nearly 43,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive across South Carolina by today, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The state is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses by the end of the year.
Upon receipt of this first allocation, the state will be in phase 1a of the state's vaccine plan. In this phase, frontline medical workers and long-term care facility residents and staff will be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine will require two shots, spaced 21 days apart. When residents receive the first shot, they will be given a paper card that provides what COVID-19 vaccine was received, the date and location it was received, and a reminder when the second shot is needed.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, released a statement Wednesday, emphasizing that the number of vaccine doses is currently limited.
"As we patiently wait for additional vaccines, it’s important to understand that it may take months to vaccinate enough of our population that it would allow us to change some of our current safety practices," said Bell. "This means we must all continue to take the small steps that make a big difference, including wearing our masks, getting tested and staying home when we’re sick, avoiding group gatherings, practicing physical distancing, and, when it’s our turn, getting vaccinated."
Bell also iterated that the vaccine is trustworthy, safe and effective.
"When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated," said Bell.
