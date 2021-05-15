Aiken Horsepower holds car show to help raise money for the Cumbee Center

The Aiken Horsepower 18th Annual Spring Fling Show and Shine Car Show was held Saturday afternoon in an effort to raise money to support the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
“Our car club exists to help support them (Cumbee Center) beyond the fellowship, the cars and fun,” said Jim Koch, president of Aiken Horsepower.
The Cumbee Center is an organization that helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and their families.
Aiken Horsepower does a really good job with charity work for the Cumbee Center; they hold a 50/50 raffle and spread awareness of about what our organization does for the community, said Andria Miller, the Cumbee Center's community outreach coordinator.
Aiken Horsepower has been a long-time supporter of Cumbee Center, Miller said. They’ve supported us through board participation and financial support and so events like the Spring Fling and their monthly cruise-ins they all help support the center’s efforts.
All of the funding the Cumbee Center receives from community members and grants goes directly toward helping survivors.
This year's spring fling car show had close to 100 cars and about 100 spectators at the event, said Koch.
Rodney Simmons, a member of Aiken Horsepower, said he was excited about participating in the car show for the third time. He has a red 1970 Chevy Impala and has been a member of Aiken Horsepower for two years.
“I love the atmosphere, love the people, and it’s a good place to hang out and show the car,” Simmons said.
Trophies were presented for first through fourth place winners, as well as the first place winner in the motorcycle category.
Aiken Horsepower's next event will be a fall festival at Stable View Farms. For more information, visit aikenhorsepower.com.