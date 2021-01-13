Aiken Horse Show won't be held this year because of COVID-19

Mark the Aiken Horse Show off the calendar for 2021.
After the “extreme spike” in cases recently during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Hitchcock Woods Foundation “has made the difficult decision” to cancel the event, said Mary Katherine Philipp, director of communication and development for the organization, late Tuesday afternoon.
The Aiken Horse Show was scheduled or April 2-4 in Hitchcock Woods.
This is the second year in a row that the event has been called off because of concerns about COVID-19, which began disrupting day-to-day life locally and in South Carolina last March.
The Aiken Horse Show is the biggest fundraiser for the Hitchcock Woods Foundation. The usually annual event began more than 100 years ago, and its location makes it different from many other equestrian competitions of the same type.
One of the largest urban forests in the nation, Hitchcock Woods covers more than 2,000 acres and offers opportunities to enjoy nature while remaining socially distanced from others.
It has been open to the public during the pandemic and will remain available for such activities as hiking and horseback riding, Philipp said.
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation preserves and manages Hitchcock Woods
For more information about the Hitchcock Woods Foundation and Hitchcock Woods, visit hitchcockwoods.org.