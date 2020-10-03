Aiken High School Girls Tennis Team donates tennis balls to sheriff's K-9

A dog from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office had its day thanks to a generous donation from the Aiken High School Girls Tennis team.
Before Thursday's match at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, the team met with Sgt. Mary Frantz and Sgt. Steve Shunn from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office who introduced the team to Lord, an explosive detection K-9.
There, the team learned about his training and duties at the sheriff's office.
Lord has worked with the Sheriff's Office since he was donated by Murphy Auto Group in 2019.
The team also learned about is favorite toy – tennis balls.
"As soon as he get a tennis ball in his mouth, the sensation of squeezing it gets him so excited, like, it's the funnest thing in the world and you wouldn't be able to pry it out of his mouth," Frantz said.
After greeting the team and receiving several pets and belly rubs, the team presented Lord with a gift that would make any dog's tail wag, a box of tennis balls.
Aiken High's head coach Steve Smith said the idea to donate the tennis balls came from a family member of a player on the team.
"I love animals and I love dogs," Smith said. "We loved to be able to give back."