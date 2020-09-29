Aiken High revises football schedule again after 'majority' of players placed in quarantine

Aiken High School announced revisions to its 2020 varsity football schedule after a majority of the school's varsity players were placed into quarantine as precautionary measures against coronavirus.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Aiken High School Principal Jason Holt said a majority of the school's varsity football players were placed into a mandatory 14-day quarantine following recent designations as "close contacts" regarding coronavirus exposure.
The school postponed last week's rivalry game against South Aiken High School due to a presumed positive COVID-19 student case.
Aiken High's game scheduled for this Friday, between the Hornets and the Mustangs of Midland Valley High School, has been postponed to Oct. 30.
The Aiken vs. South Aiken game has also been rescheduled to Nov. 6.
"We are most grateful to our Aiken County Public School District colleagues, as well as other colleagues across the state, for working with us to be able to provide the best possible competition for our team and entertainment for our fans," Holt said in a news release Tuesday. "Thank you for your support of Aiken High School, our athletics programs, and our student-athletes."
Aiken High School's revised 2020 varsity football schedule is as follows:
- Aiken High School at Airport High School on Monday, Oct. 12.
- Aiken High School at Laurens High School on Friday, Oct. 16.
- Aiken High School at North Augusta High School on Friday, Oct. 23.
- Midland Valley High School at Aiken High School on Friday, Oct. 30.
- South Aiken High School at Aiken High School on Friday, Nov. 6.